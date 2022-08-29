Child playing with cigarette lighter believed to be source of deadly Irvington fire

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A young child playing with a cigarette lighter is believed to have led to the tragic fire in Irvington last week that killed two children, according to authorities.

It was about 8:35 p.m. Thursday when the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office along with the Irvington Volunteer Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire at 10620 Magnolia Road, Lot 3.

There were three children present inside the residence at the time of the fire -- 2-year-old Noah Gordon, 4-year-old Liam Barnes and 10-month-old Sebastian Gordon, according to the MCSO.

The sheriff’s office said the children’s mother, Kali Sherman, walked next door to a neighbor’s residence for a short time period and was alerted to smoke coming from her mobile home. Sherman was able to remove her 10-month-old and 4-year-old children from the residence prior to fire personnel responding to extinguish the fire.

The 2-year-old child was discovered in a bedroom closet unresponsive.

Both Liam Barnes and Noah Gordon were flown to Providence Hospital where they were pronounced deceased.

Investigators from the State Fire Marshal’s Office responded to conduct an investigation. The fire appeared to have started in the front bedroom which was occupied by both Liam Barnes and Noah Gordon. No other areas of the residence contained fire damage, according to an MCSO news release.

The news release states a butane cigarette lighter was discovered near the bed in the children’s room, indicating that to be the source or the fire.

The investigation revealed that the 4-year-old child, Liam Barnes, was playing with the cigarette lighter when the mat tress of the bed ignited. Both children, Liam and Noah, became trapped inside of the bedroom and were overcome by smoke and heat.

Preliminary autopsy findings suggest both children died from smoke inhalation and heat related burns, the news release states.

No foul play or other criminal activity are believed to have occurred based on the scene investigation by both State Fire Marshals and Mobile County Sheriff’s Office detectives. The Mobile County District Attorney’s Office was consulted, and no criminal charges will be filed, the MCSO release states.

The smoke detectors inside the residence near the children’s bedroom were inspected and found to be non-functional and inoperable, indicating no warning was given to the presence of smoke at the time of the fire, according to authorities.

