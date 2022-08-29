Daphne 3 mill property tax vote

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Daphne voters will head to the polls tomorrow to decide whether or not to increase property taxes by 3 mills to support local schools. Surrounding communities have already done so, but by just slight margins.

Turnout will likely be low, with just those having strong opinions on either side making up the majority of voters.

Daphne city leaders have mostly stayed out of the way with this one. The City Council did accept the recommendation by its Educational Advisory Committee to request this special election. The people will decide, but city leaders like Mayor Robin Lejeune worry that without the help extra tax revenue would provide to the schools, Daphne students would start falling behind their neighbors on every side.

It’s estimated that the additional millage tax would bring in a little more than a million dollars annually which could be used to improve existing programs and facilities or create new opportunities.

If passed, the additional tax would cost homeowners about 30-dollars for every 100-thousand-dollars’ worth of home value each year. While Mayor Lejeune hopes voters see the value, those opposing the referendum say property owners are already taxed enough.

There has been some confusion on where to vote because some neighborhoods outside of Daphne’s corporate limit are now inside of the Daphne Schools feeder pattern with the addition of Belforest Elementary. If that’s you, you should have received a letter telling you which Daphne precinct to report to. If you’re not sure, you can go to this website – https://myinfo.alabamavotes.gov/voterview – where you can Confirm your registration status, ballot status, polling location, and address.

