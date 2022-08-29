Advertise With Us
Florida troopers seek hit-and-run vehicle they say struck motorcycle

(wcax)
By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - Florida state troopers are looking for a vehicle they say was involved in a hit and run crash in Escambia County.

Troopers say it happened just before 11 last night on Massachusetts Avenue. Officials say the driver of a vehicle coming out of the Marcus Lake subdivision failed to see the motorcycle, hitting the rider.

Troopers say the driver of the vehicle then took off.

The motorcyclist was taken to Sacred Heart Hospital for treatment. He told troopers the vehicle that hit him was possibly a dark colored Jeep Cherokee.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florida Highway Patrol.

