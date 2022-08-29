Hot temperatures and scattered storms to appear later

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a humid start to our morning, and today will be a bit more normal for late August. The weather starts off dry without any major issues for you as you head out the door, but there will be hot temperatures and scattered storms coming this afternoon.

Any storms that blow through your area will produce heavy rain and lightning. Rain coverage will be at 40%. We’ll top out in the low 90s, but it will feel like we are over 100. Make sure you stay hydrated out there! Rain chances rise later this week as a front approaches.

In the Tropics, we have numerous disturbances out there. One that we are watching the closest is just East of the Leeward Islands and the odds of development are at 80%. Latest track models move it to the northwest. Still uncertain whether it could impact us but we’ll keep watching.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.