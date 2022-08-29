Advertise With Us
Jackson mayor declares state of emergency over water system

Mayor Lumumba discusses the impact the Pearl River has on Jackson's water production.
Mayor Lumumba discusses the impact the Pearl River has on Jackson's water production.(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hours after state lawmakers called for a special session to address Jackson’s water crisis, and only minutes after Gov. Tate Reeves announced a press conference to discuss it, the mayor has declared a state of emergency on the city’s water system.

“Due to complications from the Pearl River flooding, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba is declaring a water system emergency, as water pressure issues at the O.B. Curtis Water Plant are resulting in low or no water pressure for many Jackson customers,” according to a city news release. “The water shortage is expected to last the next couple of days.”

The statement goes on that the administration “remains in contact with the State Department of Health and the EPA over continued issues with the system,” and that ‘residents are advised to call the city’s 3-1-1 line for additional information.”

It also states that the mayor is not cutting off water, contrary to some reports. However, it is not clear what reports he is mentioning.

Lumumba discussed the city’s water issues at a press conference early Monday afternoon. Production at the plant was cut due to changes in the chemical makeup of the water brought about by the Pearl River flood, he said.

A copy of the emergency proclamation is below.

