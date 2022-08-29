Mobile man arrested after multiple car jacking attempts and chase

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man is in jail after a string of carjacking attempts and a police chase. On Sunday Mobile Police respond to a report of a robbery at the Foosackly’s on University Boulevard.

When police arrived at the Foosackly’s they discovered that a male subject tried to open the victim’s door and demanded she gets out of the vehicle. The victim ruffles and was able to drive away.

Shortly after, Mobile Police received another call of a carjacking at the Texas Road House on Airport Boulevard. When Police arrived they learned that the victim of the carjacking was at the intersection of Airport and General Bullard when the suspect opened the passenger’s door and entered the vehicle while he was stopped at a red light.

According to Mobile Police, the victim and the suspect then drove to Texas Road House when the victim exited the vehicle. The suspect also existed the vehicle and then assaulted the victim, and threatened to shoot him before fleeing the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

A sheriff’s deputy then spotted the stolen vehicle off Moffett Road. The suspect fled in the victim’s vehicle, wreaking it before fleeing on foot.

The suspect was later taken into custody by police. John Beck, 34, was arrested on the listed charges and outstanding warrants.

ATTEMPT TO ELUDE

RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY 1ST DEGREE

RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY 3RD DEGREE FELONY

THEFT OF PROPERTY 1ST DEGREE

ROBBERY 1ST

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

ROBBERY 3RD

