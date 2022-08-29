Mobile man convicted of shooting clerk during robbery, faces automatic life sentence

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A jury on Monday took 24 minutes to convict a man of first-degree robbery and second-degree assault stemming from a holdup of a convenience store in 2020.

Reginald Thadeous Blevins faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without possibility of parole because of his long criminal history.

According to testimony at trial, Blevins went into the CEFCO gas station on Spring Hill Avenue on Jan. 17, 2020, and tried to steal 12-packs of beer. During the course of that robbery, he shot a clerk who tried to block him from leaving with the beer. The defendant then fled, according to testimony.

Blevins also is serving a 17-year sentence on a felony murder charge after a judge revoked probation. In that case, he killed a man named Joey O’Brien.

Mobile County prosecutors presented evidence that Blevins previously had stolen beer from the same gas station and that he also stole beer from a Daphne store three days before the robbery and shooting.

The defendant’s formal sentencing hearing is set for Sept. 28.

---

