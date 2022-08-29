Mobile PD investigates early morning shooting on Baltimore Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s a busy morning for Mobile police, as they investigate the Port City’s latest shooting.

We’re told it happened here along the 1100 block of Baltimore Street near Kelly Street. The emergency call coming in just after 1 a.m.

According to officials on scene, one person was shot near the City of Mobile’s recreational center and taken to a hospital for treatment. There’s no word yet on that victim’s name or condition.

This is a developing story.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.