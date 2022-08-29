Advertise With Us
Mobile PD investigates early morning shooting on Baltimore Street

(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s a busy morning for Mobile police, as they investigate the Port City’s latest shooting.

We’re told it happened here along the 1100 block of Baltimore Street near Kelly Street. The emergency call coming in just after 1 a.m.

According to officials on scene, one person was shot near the City of Mobile’s recreational center and taken to a hospital for treatment. There’s no word yet on that victim’s name or condition.

This is a developing story.

