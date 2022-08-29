Mobile Regional Airport to hold full scale emergency plan exercise

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Airport Authority will test its crisis readiness with a full-scale emergency exercise at Mobile Regional Airport on Tuesday.

Held every three years as mandated by the Federal Aviation Administration, Mobile Regional Airport’s Triennial Airport Emergency Exercise aims to create a realistic simulation of a major aircraft accident with mass casualties. Then, airport personnel and partnering agencies will test and review their response.

The Airport looks forward to multiple emergency services participating, including the United States Coast Guard, City of Mobile, Mobile County Emergency Management Agency, Mobile County Police Department, Mobile County Fire and Rescue, Mobile County Health Department, USA Hospital, Providence Hospital, and WAVE Transit, as well as more than fifty volunteers from the community.

The exercise is only a drill and will not affect the normal operations of the airport facility or any regularly scheduled flight activity. It will commence between 9 a.m. and noon.

