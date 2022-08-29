From rain to ruin; local crops suffering from heavy rainfall

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After a long week of rain and flooding, the sun finally peeked through the clouds. For some farmers, it couldn’t come soon enough.

The radar estimated between 10-13 inches of rain in Grand Bay just last week.

One local farmer and store owner was concerned if his crops could handle the load.

“The biggest thing is the crops we have planted in the fields; cotton, peanuts, the pecans, the citrus,” said Sessions.

Jeremy Sessions of Sessions Farm in Grand Bay, Ala. says not only are crops drowning, but the constant rain kept out of the fields.

“With the rainfall we’ve been getting, it’s hindered our work out in the field. We can’t be out there to do our timely applications…chemical, fertilizer, just regular maintenance on the crops,” added Sessions. “No farmer is left untouched by this, everybody’s having to deal with it.”

One local customer who shops at Sessions Farm Market is worried about the harvest.

“A lot of fields and farms are flooded with water. The cotton fields, the peanut fields…all that is flooded out here,” stated Bernice Winston.

For many, rain is an inconvenience. For farmers, on the other hand, it is an issue of livelihood.

“When our quality is affected, so are our profits,” expressed Sessions.

Sessions says although most fields are completely ruined by the rain, it is quite common for large sections in a field to have significant loss.

