South Alabama prepares to kickoff season at home against Nicholls State

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -It’s been a pretty long and physical fall camp for the South Alabama Jaguars. Now it’s time to put it out there for real this weekend.

“I thought the competition level, the physicality, the intensity of our practices continued to rise,” said Head Coach Kane Wommack.

The Jags are looking to take the next step after finishing last season one win short of a bowl game. The team says they’ve already seen an improvement in year two under head coach Kane Wommack.

“It feels a lot better than the first time around,” said senior wide receiver Jalen Wayne. “A lot of guys are more in tune with the process and more bought in than last year.”

Leading the way is Toledo transfer Carter Bradley who was officially named QB1 last week. Bradley says he already feels comfortable in his new role and he’s ready to turn it loose on gameday.

“You’re the commander, you’re the dad out there, you’re getting everybody right whatever you see. You know the amount of explosives that are there that can be made are exciting to see,” said Carter Bradley.

Saturday’s matchup will be the first against Nicholls State since 2016 when the colonels left Ladd with a 41-40 win. It’s something Coach Wommack remembers well from his stint as the Jags defensive coordinator.

“You can say what you want about FCS and Group of 5 and Power 5 and all those things but the margin is this small,” said Wommack.

Which is why attention to detail is so important for South as they move through the week.

“We’re studying every concept, every route, every formation they get in just to prepare ourselves better for when they take their shots,” said cornerback Darrell Luter Jr.

Kickoff is this Saturday at 4:00 at Hancock Whitney Stadium.

