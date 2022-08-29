Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Starbucks brings back the Pumpkin Spice Latte but at a higher price

Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte is coming back at a higher price.
Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte is coming back at a higher price.(Starbucks)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Your favorite fall beverage returns to Starbucks this week, but even coffee is not immune to inflation.

The Pumpkin Spice Latte will be available Tuesday, but be ready to pay a little more for it.

Depending on the location, the grande-sized hot PSL will cost customers between $5.45 and $5.95, about a 4% increase compared to last year.

Starbucks and other chains have increased menu prices gradually over the past year due to inflation.

The Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Apple Crisp Macchiato and Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato are also returning for fall.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - Elon Musk's legal team is demanding to hear from a whistleblowing former Twitter...
Elon Musk subpoenas Twitter whistleblower ahead of trial
A broad area of low pressure moving across the central Atlantic Ocean is given a 70 percent...
Tropical depression highly likely to form in Atlantic
Officials in Pakistan say deaths from widespread flooding have topped 1,000 since mid-June.
Pakistan floods leave more than 1,000 dead, a half million survivors in camps
NASA's new moon rocket sits on Launch Pad 39-B on Monday in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Fuel leaks...
NASA scrubs launch of new moon rocket after engine problem
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving Wednesday, Aug....
Biden headed to Milwaukee, Pittsburgh on Labor Day