United Way of Southwest Alabama gearing up for Wednesday’s Campaign Kickoff

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 is teaming up with the United Way to help make a positive impact in the community. “United Way of Southwest Alabama” will have its 2022 campaign kickoff this Wednesday. There are plenty of ways you can be part of it.

United Way’s VP of Resource Development and Board of Trustees Chair Robert Matthews from “Burr and Forman Law Firm” joined us on Studio10 to talk about the kickoff.

UWSWA Kickoff Webpage

https://uwswa.org/annual-campaign-kickoff-2022-08/

To Give:

VENMO - @uwswa

Please include your name and email in the notes section.

Text GiveUnited22 to 91999

Follow the directions you receive and fill out the form completely.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.