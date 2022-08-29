Advertise With Us
United Way of Southwest Alabama gearing up for Wednesday’s Campaign Kickoff

By Joe Emer
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 is teaming up with the United Way to help make a positive impact in the community. “United Way of Southwest Alabama” will have its 2022 campaign kickoff this Wednesday. There are plenty of ways you can be part of it.

United Way’s VP of Resource Development and Board of Trustees Chair Robert Matthews from “Burr and Forman Law Firm” joined us on Studio10 to talk about the kickoff.

UWSWA Kickoff Webpage

https://uwswa.org/annual-campaign-kickoff-2022-08/

To Give:

VENMO - @uwswa

Please include your name and email in the notes section.

Text GiveUnited22 to 91999

Follow the directions you receive and fill out the form completely.

---

