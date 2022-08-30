$25M manufacturing investment coming to south Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Ecore International has announced plans to invest $25.5 million to open a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Ozark.

According to Gov. Kay Ivey, Pennsylvania-based Ecore specializes in transforming reclaimed materials into high-performance flooring and surface products. It is the largest converter of recycled rubber in North America, and its largest raw material is scrap truck tires.

The governor’s office said the new facility will be placed inside an existing building in Ozark and is expected to create 84 new full-time positions. According to the Alabama Department of Commerce, the positions will pay an average annual salary of nearly $42,500.

“Ecore International is a great addition for Alabama’s business community, and its decision to locate an advanced manufacturing and recycling facility in Dale County will have a major economic impact on the rural area,” said Ivey. “This project in Ozark will bring good manufacturing jobs to the citizens there and spark new opportunities throughout the region.”

Officials in Dale County said Ecore’s plans to invest in Ozark would significantly impact the region.

“I want to thank the team at Ecore International for their confidence in Ozark and Dale County. We welcome the expansion of your company from Pennsylvania to Ozark, Alabama,” said Ozark Mayor Mark Blankenship. “We look forward to a great partnership with Ecore International.”

Ecore products are used in nursing homes, hotels, fitness centers, recreation centers, retailers, and schools.

