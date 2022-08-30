Advertise With Us
Another hot day for the Gulf Coast

By Michael White
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 5:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After a hot day, we’ve got another one on the Gulf Coast today. You won’t have to worry about rain or storms this morning, but there will be a few storms to dodge this afternoon and evening.

Heavy rain and lightning will continue to be the main threats. We’ll top out in the low 90s this afternoon, with “feel like” temperatures reaching close to 105 degrees. Make sure you stay hydrated if you’re going to be working outside. Rain coverage will ramp up before the end of the week as a front moves in closer to the coast.

In the Tropics, we are watching two disturbances in the Atlantic basin. The one closest to the U.S has an 80% chance of developing but also has a good chance to recurve.

---

