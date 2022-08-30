Baldwin County District Attorney’s Office has yet to release names of those involved in deadly crash

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 News pressed for answers about a deadly crash that killed a Mount Vernon police officer last week. Seven days later, and the Baldwin County District Attorney’s Office still won’t release who was driving the truck that allegedly blew through a stop sign, hitting and killing Officer Ivan Lopez.

Baldwin County District Attorney Bob Wilters didn’t say much.

“At this time, we cannot make any comments on the case,” said Wilters. “The investigation is still active, and hopefully we will have an answer for everyone soon.”

It was one week ago Monday night, when police say Officer Lopez was hit by a speeding driver who ran a stop sign at the intersection of Highway 59 and County Road 36 in Summerdale.

Agencies from across Baldwin and Mobile counties responded, and Summerdale’s police chief said the driver who hit Lopez, could have been going 90 miles per hour.

“It’s just sad,” said Chief Kevin Brock. “When you’re dealing with something like this, so senseless, you have two people driving at a ridiculous speed. The speed limit on this road is 45. They were estimated to be close to double that coming through here, and they blew the stop sign and connected with the officer, who happened to be travelling south on 59.”

A memorial stood at the intersection decorated with flowers from his funeral.

Wilters’s highest hopes are to release details by the end of the week.

“That is not a promise,” said Wilters. “That is wishful thinking on my part.”

Officer Lopez leaves behind his grieving mother, wife, and two daughters.

