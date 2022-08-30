Cellphone companies share your location data?

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Have you ever considered how long cellphone companies hold on to your location data?

Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile and Charter Communications are some of the country’s largest wireless carriers — not only do they know where you are every time you make a phone call or use your data connection, but they routinely hold onto that location information for months and in some cases years.

From data about which cell towers your smartphone has been communicating with to your specific GPS coordinates, your smartphone constantly gives off information on your whereabouts and cellphone companies are sharing that information with law enforcement according to carrier letters made public last week by the Federal Communications Commission.

For example, T-Mobile retains granular latitude and longitude coordinates of devices on its network for up to 90 days. Verizon said it holds cell-site data for up to one year. AT&T said it may retain cell-site data for up to five years.

The companies say there are reasons a wireless carrier collects location information from subscribers. One main reason is simply to operate the network as consumers would expect. But other reasons include FCC rules that require carriers provide detailed information to 911 dispatchers in an emergency.

While in some cases consumers may be able to opt out of this data collection — they generally can’t.

That sensitive data, privacy advocates have said, can reveal whether a person may have visited an abortion clinic or sought other reproductive care, even if the location data was merely collected for the purposes of facilitating an unrelated call or mobile web search at the time.

In July, Google said it would delete location data showing when users visit an abortion clinic, following concerns that a digital trail could inform law enforcement if an individual terminates a pregnancy illegally.

---

