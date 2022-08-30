Gulf Coast Motor Show Labor Day Showdown

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Gulf Coast Motor Show presents... “Labor Day Showdown: Bike Car Truck Show.”

The event is set for September 3 and 4 at The Grounds in West Mobile.

Schedule:

Friday (setup): 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. NOTE: Spectators can arrive at 11 a.m.

Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. NOTE: Awards show at 3 p.m.

Registration, vendors and sponsorship info can be found at gulfcoastmotorshow.com, gulfcoastmotorshow@gmail.com or contact 251-610-5395

