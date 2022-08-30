‘It’s really exciting’; Mobile County Public School System exploring options to improve local schools

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Over 53,000 students in 90 schools call the Mobile County Public School System (MCPSS) ‘home’.

MCPSS tells us that they want to improve schools and do what is best for their students.

They say the Board hasn’t yet decided on which specific projects to accomplish, but there are several possibilities.

In fact, building new schools in West Mobile to fight overcrowding is just one option on the horizon... on top of renovating other schools. Regardless, it will be used to benefit students.

These potential plans are coming after MCPSS received a 100-million-dollar construction bond. The bond was issued by MCPSS Superintendent Chresal Threadgill and the Mobile County Board of School Commissioners.

“Mr. Threadgill and the Mobile County Board of School Commissioners have issued a 100-million-dollar construction bond. What that means is that we’re going to be able to do a 100 million dollars’ worth of construction on schools in Mobile County,” stated Rena Phillips, Director of Communication for MCPSS.

“This 100-million-dollar bond is the biggest construction bond we’ve been able to do since 2012, and so it’s really exciting. This is going to mean more classrooms for students,” added Phillips.

