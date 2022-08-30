Advertise With Us
Kiwanis Club of Bay Minette plans Dogs on Hand event

By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - Dogs on Hand is one of several community events the Kiwanis Club of Bay Minette is putting on in the Community. Funds raised will go to installing hydration stations in Bay Minette and putting on various events for the community

FOX10′s Lenise Ligon sat down with Courtney Willcox and Lindsey Weatherford to learn more about the event and dog pageant.

Dogs on Hand

Sept. 24, 2022

11a.m. to 2 p.m.

