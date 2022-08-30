Labor Day rain?

(WALA) - Temperatures are staying hot for the next day or two, and rain chances are remaining scattered for the next few days. Expect a heat index around 105 again on Wednesday. We will see scattered, mainly afternoon storms each day through Thursday.

Rain chances are generally around 40%, but these chances increase by Friday as a front stalls in the area. This feature will bring increasing rain chances for the Labor Day weekend. We expect likely chances of rain on Saturday and Sunday.

In the tropics, there are a number of areas of interest that we are watching. The most likely area of development is in the central Atlantic. This broad low has an 80% chance of development in the next five days. This feature looks to gain latitude and looks to stay out of the Gulf of Mexico. Of the other areas we are watching, one spot way out in the Atlantic has a medium chance of development. This feature near the Cape Verde Islands is not currently a threat to the U.S.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.