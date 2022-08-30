Mobile Airport Authority holds emergency plan training exercise at Mobile Regional Airport

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -It’s a routine exercise. The Mobile Airport Authority’s triennial emergency exercise is crucial to make sure staff and emergency responders are prepared for the unthinkable.

“It is important that we continue to put our plan into practice to see if there are any holes in our plan,” said Airport Marketing Coordinator Devon Calametti.

The exercise simulated a crash landing on a runway at the Mobile Regional Airport. The drill went through all phases of an emergency response from passengers evacuating the plane. To first responders treating and moving patients

“The emergency responders that have shown up are going through and triaging every single one of these patients,” added Calametti.

Over 50 volunteers played different roles giving crews a chance to respond to every aspect of a crash.

“I thought it was really neat to get on a plane and kind of see the process of what happens when a crash does happen,” said Mandalyn Cannon.

“I think it was pretty realistic,” said Chloe Mosley Everybody’s taking it pretty seriously and treating it like it was a real event.”

For some volunteers, the roles were pretty realistic.

“Being a brother it allowed me to think ok I need to look for my brother like I was looking for my actual blood brother,” said James Taylor-Parker.

Staff members are already going over the results but the volunteers say it was a great way to get a first-hand look at what they go through.

“Just getting a real good look at the real-life situations even if it’s just training them understanding what needs to happen and when it needs to happen I think it’s really good,” said Mosley.

From here, airport officials will go over today’s drill and make any necessary changes to the emergency plan.

