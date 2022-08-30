Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Mobile Tree Commission now has full roster

By Brendan Kirby
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City Council on Tuesday approved the nomination of Josh Mims to the city’s Tree Commission, filling the last of a string of vacancies.

The Tree Commission, which reviews development projects that impact trees in public rights of way, had not met since March before a meeting in March. Part of the reason was an inability to achieve a quorum on the seven-member panel, which commission members attributed to the vacancies.

“It’s my understanding they are full strength,” said District 4 Councilman Ben Reynolds, who nominated Mims. “There’s a full board, seven-member board.”

John Robb, president of Friends of Mobile Trees, addressed the council last week to voice displeasure about the infrequent meetings. On Tuesday, he told FOX10 News that he believes the problem has been solved.

“I think they got the message from the last meeting,” he said. “And with the two new members, it will be even easier.”

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Mobile County Public School System exploring options to improve local schools
Mobile County Public School System exploring options to improve local schools
'After Dopesick' opiod awareness event event set Wednesday at Saenger Theatre
Nashville doctor’s recovery from addiction is what propels him to help others
Weather Whys: Peak hurricane season - changes expected
Weather Whys: Peak hurricane season - changes expected
FILE - Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev comments before the Congress of People's Deputies...
Mikhail Gorbachev, who steered Soviet breakup, dead at 91
Nashville doctor’s recovery from addiction is what propels him to help others