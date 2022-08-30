Mobile Tree Commission now has full roster

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City Council on Tuesday approved the nomination of Josh Mims to the city’s Tree Commission, filling the last of a string of vacancies.

The Tree Commission, which reviews development projects that impact trees in public rights of way, had not met since March before a meeting in March. Part of the reason was an inability to achieve a quorum on the seven-member panel, which commission members attributed to the vacancies.

“It’s my understanding they are full strength,” said District 4 Councilman Ben Reynolds, who nominated Mims. “There’s a full board, seven-member board.”

John Robb, president of Friends of Mobile Trees, addressed the council last week to voice displeasure about the infrequent meetings. On Tuesday, he told FOX10 News that he believes the problem has been solved.

“I think they got the message from the last meeting,” he said. “And with the two new members, it will be even easier.”

