Pedestrian struck and killed on I-65

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A pedestrian has been struck and killed on southbound Interstate 65 between Airport Boulevard and Dauphin Street, Tuesday evening, authorities said.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation’s Algo Traffic site, both northbound and southbound lanes of I-65 are blocked.

This is a developing story. FOX10 News will have more details as they become available.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.