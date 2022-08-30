Advertise With Us
Pedestrian struck and killed on I-65

A pedestrian has been struck and killed on I-65 Tuesday evening.
A pedestrian has been struck and killed on I-65 Tuesday evening.
By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A pedestrian has been struck and killed on southbound Interstate 65 between Airport Boulevard and Dauphin Street, Tuesday evening, authorities said.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation’s Algo Traffic site, both northbound and southbound lanes of I-65 are blocked.

This is a developing story. FOX10 News will have more details as they become available.

