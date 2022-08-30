Recipe: Blackened Crawfish with Crawfish Sauce

The guys from JJ’s Seafood & Chicken stop by Studio 10 to prepare delicious farm raised Mississippi catfish with blackened seasoning topped in a crawfish cream sauce! JJ’s Seafood & Chicken features Southern home cooking on Nevius Road in Mobile.

INGREDIENTS:

Sauce:

1 tbsp of olive oil

1 tbsp of shallots/onions mixture

1 cup browned Conecuh sausage

1 12 oz bag of frozen crawfish tails or 2 cups fresh

2 cups of heavy whipping cream

1 tbsp of hot sauce of choice

1tbsp of Worcestershire sauce

1 tbsp of creole seasoning

1 tbsp butter

1tsp cornstarch (for thicker sauce if needed)

Salt and Pepper

Green onions for garnish

Fish:

I catfish filet

2 tbsp olive oil

Blackened seasoning

STEPS:

SAUCE:

Mince your shallots and onions.

Tbsp of olive oil in a saucepan on medium heat. When the oil is hot enough add your 1tbsp of shallots/onion mixture and sauté. When onions/shallots are translucent,

add 1 cup browned Conecuh sausage, and bad of frozen crawfish tails and mix together and brown.

add 2 cups of heavy whipping cream, 1tbsp of hot sauce, and 1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce and 1 tbsp of creole seasoning. Blend together.

Bring to boil. Once the sauce is at a rolling boil, reduce the heat to a simmer.

Simmer for 2-3 minutes, or until reduced to half. If the sauce hasn’t thickened to your liking, add tsp of corn starch.

Top with green onion, 1tbsp butter, salt and pepper to taste.

FISH:

Coat a frying pan with olive oil med-med high.

Cover the filet with olive oil and rub it in

Coat both sides of the fish with the blackend seasoning.

Place the fish in the warm frying pan. The thin tail will start to raise up when it’s time to flip, roughly 3-5 minutes. Flip twice.

ABOUT THE BUSINESS:

JJ’s Seafood & Chicken

5681 Nevius Rd, Mobile, AL in Tillmans Corner

M-Sat 11a-8p

Find them on Facebook

JJ’s features seafood, sides, & Southern comfort food! Come dine-in or we have a drive-thru so you can order and pick up from the comfort of your vehicle.

ABOUT THE GUEST:

Luke Daves specializes in seafood and was raised in a seafood business family.

He has been cooking Southern home cooked favorites for more than two decades. Luke calls himself ‘a kid chasing a dream’. Luke has a passion for cooking and it shows. His crew has followed him to his new family owned and operated restaurant.

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.