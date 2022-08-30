Retired Mobile firefighters ask for pension bump

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The city’s retired firefighters want a raise for the first time in more than 15 years, but city leaders expressed caution Tuesday about the potential impact on the pension fund.

Greg Foster, president of the Mobile Retired Firefighters Association, asked City Council members for the increase.

“We’re asking for significant, lasting, month-to-month, cost-of-living adjustment,” he told FOX10 News.

Foster, who represents 326 retire firefighters, said retirees are grateful for a one-time bonus the city gave this year. The bonus was $2 for each month of service, which meant $768 for Foster, who was on the job for 32 years. But he said. retirees need consistency that goes beyond a one-time payment

“We’re asking for a permanent month-to-month regular bump or increase in the amount that we receive on our pensions, because we have not had one since 2005,” he said. “That’s 17 years.”

If the council granted an increase, it would apply to all retired firefighters and police officers, more than 900 people. But council members and the administration expressed reluctance to extend a pension system that still has not recovered form a massive hole that sunk it almost three decades ago.

“This pension fund was bankrupt back in the ‘90s,” city Finance Executive Director Robert Holt said during Tuesday’s council meeting.

Holt said the pension, which stood at about $273 million last September, was about 90 percent funded but likely is less than that now with the drop in the stock market.

“A COLA, depending upon the size of the COLA, is not only a payment one time, it’s a payment in perpetuity,” he said. “And that can have significant impact on the on the unfunded portion of the pension that was unexpected.”

Council members expressed similar concerns

“When I first came on board the City Council, the police and firefighter pension plan had about a $100 million deficit,” District 5 Councilman Joel Daves told reporters.

Mobile is in year 26 of a 30-year plan to dig out of the earlier pension hole and make it 100 percent funded.

“Significant progress has been made,” Daves said. “The city’s contribution to the police and firefighter pension plan has increased every year over those numbers of years, and it’s been held and we’ve been helped out, by strong stock markets. But we owe it to the current pensioners and to the future pensioners to have a fiscally sound pension plan.”

At the meeting, District 2 Councilman William Carroll suggested the financial impact of a cost-of-living adjustment might be more than the pension fund could afford.

“Just looking and thinking about the numbers of retirees that would, that would be a pretty big number,” he said. “And you know, I don’t know how we would handle that, even though I’d like to see that happen.”

Until the pension fund is on a better footing, Carroll said, he would support more one-time bonuses.

“If those opportunities prevail itself, then I don’t see any one of these council members not voting for the spot incentives to help with retirees like we’ve just done,” he said.

Foster noted that the council gave retires a pension bump in 2005 when the fund was in worse shape that it is now. With high levels of inflation, he added, it is getting harder for retired first responders to stretch the dollar. He says that is especially true for long-retired firefighters like himself, who started out making $2 an hour in 1970.

“We didn’t enjoy the amounts of raises and incentives and pay increases and adjustments that today’s firefighter or police officers who are in our fund that they have received in recent years,” he said.

