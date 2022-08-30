SHE IS Women’s Conference at Pathway Church

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Pastors Travis & Kelly Johnson from Pathway Church joined us on Studio10 to tell us about the upcoming “SHE IS Women’s Conference”.

This event is an inspirational evening for ALL ladies. Join us for food, fun, fellowship, and worship! Doors open at 5 p.m.

Special Guest: ANGEL BARNETT

Angel Barnett is the CEO of the Dream Institute and oversees the Short Creek Dream Center, a ministry center located in the compound of former FLDS leader, Warren Jeffs (as seen on Netflix documentary - “Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey”). She has helped transform the 44-bedroom house into a place of refuge and hope for women and families by providing a safe place for crisis intervention, substance abuse, and life development skills.

SHE IS Women’s Conference

Sunday, September 11th 5pm

Pathway Church - Moffett Campus

7200 Moffett Road

Mobile, AL 36619

Facebook Event Page

https://fb.me/e/390lZhQ9X

Eventbrite Page to get tickets

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/she-is-womens-conference-tickets-305936212447?fbclid=IwAR0-ZfqJVqkZaU1QkWIwfURRQV3Ba8ucttLJYCzrNb837NMfxEcggfAZNmE

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.