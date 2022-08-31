ALDOT puts fresh coat of paint on east side of Bankhead Tunnel in effort to keep trucks from entering

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Time and time again, locals have seen 18-wheelers try to drive through the Bankhead Tunnel to no success.

In fact, they leave behind a ton of damage and a traffic nightmare.

There’s a brand-new coat of paint on the east entrance as the Alabama Department of Transportation tries to grab drivers’ attention. ALDOT hopes to remind drivers that trucks over the 12-foot height clearance are not allowed through the Bankhead Tunnel.

we asked locals downtown if they think this is going to change anything.

Mobile resident Alex McLeod said, “They could probably paint it blaze orange, like a hunter’s vest, and not save everybody, but if it stops even one trucker from running into it and stopping traffic, it’s worth it.”

Renee Wallace, another Mobile resident, said, “It’s always beneficial to add color, right, but a good, bright ,bright yellow or blue would probably would better than sky blue and lime green.”

Drivers are reminded to just go around if there is a possibility that their vehicles are too tall.

