APB issued for Escambia County, Fla., shooting suspect

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - An all-points bulletin has been issued for a man suspected of shooting someone in on Tuesday.

The Escambia County (Fla.) Sheriff’s Office said the suspect shot someone on Mobile Highway around noon.

He may be driving a silver Mustang with front-end damage.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Escambia County, Fla., sheriff’s department.

---

