Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

APB issued for Escambia County, Fla., shooting suspect

By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - An all-points bulletin has been issued for a man suspected of shooting someone in on Tuesday.

The Escambia County (Fla.) Sheriff’s Office said the suspect shot someone on Mobile Highway around noon.

He may be driving a silver Mustang with front-end damage.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Escambia County, Fla., sheriff’s department.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

MPD creates scam alert video
MPD put out scam advisory video
Daphne voters approve property tax increase to help schools
Daphne citizens vote to pass 3-mill property tax increase
MPD creates scam alert video
MPD creates scam alert video
Daphne voters approve property tax increase to help schools
Daphne voters approve property tax increase to help schools