Authorities investigate threat at Alma Bryant High School

IRVINGTON, Ala. (WALA) - Law enforcement and school officials have investigated a threat made at Alma Bryant High School.

The school’s principal, David Sprinkle, addressed the threat and investigation in a post made on the school’s Facebook account.

In the post, Sprinkle said officials determined the school is safe. But as a precautionary measure police will be on campus the rest of the week, he wrote.

Sprinkle’s message follows:

“Good morning parents, I wanted to address an issue circulating on social media pertaining to a threat towards BHS written on a bathroom stall. When we became aware of this matter close to dismissal yesterday our resource officer immediately filed a police report and began a thorough investigation. Together, we determined that the our campus is safe as of yesterday evening and that we could proceed as normal. We always want to be transparent with our students, parents, and faculty, so please know that if we have an urgent matter, you all would be first to know. Please take the time to speak with your child to let them know making any sort of threat towards our school or anyone on our campus will not be tolerated, nor taken lightly! Just as a precautionary measure, we will have police on campus the remainder of the week and school will continue on as normal.

“Lastly, please rest assured that nothing comes before the safety of our school and always encourage students to report anything they feel is concerning or unsafe!”

