Daphne citizens vote to pass 3-mill property tax increase

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Daphne voters have spoken, approving a property tax increase to help schools.

The unofficial results showed 1,351 votes for the property tax increase and 1,104 votes against it. It passed 55% to 45%.

· Daphne Civic Center : 317 for, 260 against

· Eastern Shore Baptist Church : 403 for, 311 against

· St Paul’s Episcopal : 208 for, 196 against

· Belforest Christian Church : 277 for, 196 against

· Destiny Church : 138 for, 140 against

· Absentee : 8 for, 1 against

· Provisional : 0

Neighboring Baldwin cities, such as Fairhope, have already implemented this.

The 3-mill tax is estimated to bring in more than 1 million dollars annually, which could be used to improve school programs such as athletics and facilities.

Now that it’s passed, the additional tax would cost homeowners about $30 for every $100,000 worth of home value each year.

Here’s a statement from Baldwin County Superintendent Eddie Tyler on the vote:

---

