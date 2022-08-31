Despite three days of cleanup effort, Tillman’s Corner homeless encampment remains filled with trash

TILLMAN’S CORNER, Ala. (WALA) - A week after volunteers helped clean up a homeless encampment behind a Lowe’s store, plenty of trash and least two homeless people remained on Wednesday.

On Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of last week, volunteers – including some homeless people from other parts of the city – helped with the effort. But there was plenty of debris in the wooded enclave on Wednesday. Cat Brown, who said he has been homeless most of his life and has lived there 10 years, told FOX10 News that he is not happy about the prospect of having to leave. He blamed politicians.

“Everybody has to have somebody to step on, to get up into office,” he said. “All they want his money. They don’t care about nobody else. That’s all they care about.

Elizabeth Chiepalich, who runs the group Homeless in Mobile, met with volunteers on Wednesday to plot next steps. She said the volunteers made a lot of progress last week, even if it is hard for the uninitiated to see.

“It’s important to know that that camp and that site, all that trash, is a 13-year accumulation of homeless people coming and going and living in that area,” he said.

Chiepalich said part of her group’s effort is to give rides to homeless people to services that mostly are concentrated downtown.

“There has been an army of volunteers, an invisible army working for years in this area, giving folks a ride to the doctor, to AltaPointe, to the food stamp office, feeding them,” she said.

But Chiepalich said there are not nearly enough of those resources.

“The reality is, there is nowhere for them to go,” she said. “There are extremely limited numbers of … shelter beds, in Mobile. An Able-bodied man can sleep three nights a month at the Salvation Army shelter. So where do they go? They go across the highway or down the street to one of the numerous camps here.”

And that, Chiepalich said, simply pushes the homeless from one spot to another.

Darren Graham, a man who said he has been living on the streets for ore than a year, said he has spent some time at the encampment on the Lowe’s property. He said assistance is hard to come by.

“Salvation Army, you get in line,” he said. “You sign up, you get a meal at 3 o’clock if you can get in to a bed at 5 o’clock – if they have a bed available. Then you get in. But otherwise, you’re sleeping on the streets.”

Not everyone is on board with a light-handed approach, though.

“The solution is to … help them, not enable them,” said Johnny Hatcher, who is set to join the Mobile County school board after November’s election. “Coming out here, putting up camps, stuff like that, that’s not helping them. That’s enabling them.”

On Wednesday, Hatcher offered to give Graham a ride to a shelter, but he declined.

“They don’t have to live like this,” Hatcher told FOX10 News. “I’m tired of walking around seeing hypodermic needles around here on the streets by my kids’ bus stops. That’s not fair to me.”

Casi Callaway, the city’s chief resilience officer, described efforts last week to help the homeless get assistance. She said the administration wanted to avoid a heavy-handed approach but added the police might eventually have to get involved.

If that happens, it could force people like Brown off of the Lowe’s property. Where would he go?

“I ain’t sure,” he told FOX10 News. “Just got to find another place.”

---

