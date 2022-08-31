Dog in Orange Beach safe after scary encounter with manatees

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - A family in Orange Beach is breathing a sigh of relief after their dog encountered several manatees Monday afternoon.

The dog’s name is Flip and thankfully she’s fine, but it’s something that her family will never forget.

“I saw that there were about eight to ten manatees. Me and Flip were just checking them out. She wanted to get a little more action, so she went in the water and scared all of them,” Sage Taylor said.

It was very quick. The whole thing lasted just a few seconds. But it was enough time for Taylor to worry.

“My heart dropped that’s for sure. But when I saw she was safe, I was just like, come on, let’s go back to the shore,” Taylor said.

One of Flip’s favorite activities is swimming. And even though she wasn’t injured, it took a toll.

“She was very shaken up. She didn’t even dry off or anything. She came straight back to the house and just sat here all day and the rest of the night,” Taylor said

But 24 hours later, she’s back in the water. Taylor told FOX10 she never thought the video would get the attention that it’s getting on social media.

“I woke up and I had about 90 text messages and three missed calls from a bunch of people, and I was just like wow, I woke up famous,” Taylor said.

And as for Flip, she’s doing just fine.

“We’re going to be swimming and fishing the rest of the night. She loves to stay in the water,” Taylor said.

