Feeding the Gulf Coast serves Choctaw County

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Feeding the Gulf Coast is an organization that partners with United Way. Their mission is to nourish our community and help establish stronger, healthier families. According to Feeding the Gulf Coast, 1 in 6 people along the Central Gulf Coast needs food assistance.

As part of our United Way Kickoff, we talked with the Choctaw County Award Winners. United Way says they are volunteers that have gone above and beyond the call of duty. Volunteers allow agencies to implement, expand, and offer new services to the community. United Way recognizes outstanding community members who have significantly volunteered in their communities by presenting them with Heart of Gold Awards. United Way says you can also join them to Inspire Change by donating today.

How to give

· Venmo to @uwswa – please include your name and email in the notes.

· Text GiveUnited22 to 91999 and follow the directions you receive in response · Visit www.uwswa.org

· Call 251.433.3624

