Foley Police - suspects steal pickup before trying to break into ATM

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - Foley Police are investigating two related crimes from early Tuesday morning, August 30, 2022. First, investigators said a pickup was stolen from a local car dealer and then driven to a credit union where someone tried to break into the ATM. The pickup was left at the scene, but police have no suspects or witnesses.

Crime scene tape blocked of the drive-through lanes and ATM at the Alabama Credit Union on Laurel Avenue all day. Police are trying to find out who’s responsible for damage and the attempted theft of the ATM machine there. A customer noticed the damage around 7:00 a.m. and called police.

ATM at Alabama Credit Union damaged during attempted theft (Hal Scheurich)

“When we arrived, we did notice some damage to the ATM machine,” said Lt. Glenn Hartenstein with Foley Police. “We also noticed an abandoned white pickup truck that was left at the scene.”

That truck was a recent trade-in at Coastal Auto on Highway 59. The owner didn’t want to go on camera but said the truck must have been stolen sometime overnight. He said whoever stole it apparently used a screwdriver or similar instrument to crank the truck, damaging the ignition. Right now, investigators have little to go on.

“At this time, we’re still attempting to investigate the crime and obtain surveillance video from businesses,” Hartenstein said. “We’re still actively seeking any witnesses who may have seen the crime.”

Investigators said the theft of the pickup is a felony and depending on what the investigation into the attempted theft of the ATM machine reveals, it could be as well.

“We’re trying to determine if anything was taken from the ATM machine. We know there was damage but we…we know it was at least an attempted theft, but we don’t have enough to make a determination on that yet,” explained Hartenstein.

Police believe the damage to the ATM was done around 5:00 a.m. Until investigators can get their hands on surveillance video from the credit union or car dealership, they’re hoping someone may have seen the truck around Foley early Tuesday morning and can provide some helpful information.

