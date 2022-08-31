Four middle school students arrested for bomb threats on snapchat

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - According to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office they were contacted Thursday by the Principal at Grand Bay Middle School. The Principal told the Sheriff’s Office that several students had been making threats of blowing up the school on Snapchat.

Mobile County Sheriff’s Office juvenile detectives spoke with the Principal as well as several students who also confirmed seeing the message.

Three 11-year-olds and one 16-year-old were identified by the police and taken into custody and charged with disorderly conduct for threats against the school.

Grand Bay Middle School never went into lockdown and no students were in danger according to police. The four juveniles were arrested and transported to the Strickland Youth Center.

