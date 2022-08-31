GRECS Mid-City and the United Way of Southwest Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We met with Ann Sands, the Director of GRECS Mid-City and Justine Bixler from United Way to talk about how United Way helps partner agencies like GRECS.

GRECS stands for Gulf Regional Early Childhood Services. They seek to brighten the future for children through early learning opportunities.

Sands discusses the services that GRECS Mid-City provides, why early childhood education is so important and how the United Way helps them provide the services that they do.

GRECS Early Learning Center Mid-City

3767 Professional Parkway, 36606

https://www.grecs.org/

How to give to United Way:

•Venmo to @uwswa – please include your name and email in the notes.

•Text GiveUnited22 to 91999 and follow the directions you receive in response

•Visit www.uwswa.org

•Call 251.433.3624

