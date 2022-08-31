Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

GRECS Mid-City and the United Way of Southwest Alabama

By Joe Emer
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We met with Ann Sands, the Director of GRECS Mid-City and Justine Bixler from United Way to talk about how United Way helps partner agencies like GRECS.

GRECS stands for Gulf Regional Early Childhood Services. They seek to brighten the future for children through early learning opportunities.

Sands discusses the services that GRECS Mid-City provides, why early childhood education is so important and how the United Way helps them provide the services that they do.

GRECS Early Learning Center Mid-City

3767 Professional Parkway, 36606

https://www.grecs.org/

How to give to United Way:

•Venmo to @uwswa – please include your name and email in the notes.

•Text GiveUnited22 to 91999 and follow the directions you receive in response

•Visit www.uwswa.org

•Call 251.433.3624

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

UCP of Mobile partners with United Way of Southwest Alabama
UCP of Mobile partners with United Way of Southwest Alabama
UCP of Mobile partners with United Way of Southwest Alabama
UCP of Mobile partners with United Way of Southwest Alabama
Feeding the Gulf Coast serves Choctaw County
Feeding the Gulf Coast serves Choctaw County
Regions & Wilmer Hall partners with United Way of Southwest Alabama
Regions & Wilmer Hall partners with United Way of Southwest Alabama
The Arc of Clarke County partners with the United Way of Southwest Alabama
The Arc of Clarke County partners with the United Way of Southwest Alabama