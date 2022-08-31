Heat index will hit triple digits

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After a hot day yesterday, it’ll be hot again today with highs reaching the mid 90s and “feel like” temps hitting the triple digits.

There will be a few storms popping up this afternoon that can produce heavy rain and lightning, but the coverage won’t be as widespread as what we dealt with on Tuesday. If your area doesn’t see any rain or didn’t pick up any on Tuesday, the coverage will ramp up in a big way on Friday and into the Labor Day weekend as a front stalls near the coast. You’ll want to have a Plan B ready to go if you have any outdoor plans for the weekend. Hopefully showers won’t be too big of an issue for high school football games Friday night. Highs will drop back to the upper 80s on Friday.

No tropical weather threats for the U.S anytime soon.

---

