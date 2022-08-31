Advertise With Us
Inspire Change: United Way of Southwest Alabama kicks off Community Campaign

By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s a big day here at FOX10 as we help the United Way of Southwest Alabama kick off its Community Campaign.

And there are plenty of ways you can be part of it.

Get to know the United Way throughout the day today on air at FOX10 and online here at FOX10tv.com.

