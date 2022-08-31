Joni Hendee with the Dumas Wesley Community Center talks about the United Way
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Joni Hendee with the Dumas Wesley Community Center talks about the mission of the United Way of Southwest Alabama.
---
Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.