Mobile Parks and Rec launching after-school program to ensure safety for kids

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPRD says it is offering safe havens for children, by feeding their bodies-- and their minds.

The All-Star after school program is free and open to children ages 5-16 in Mobile County. Parks and Rec says kids can expect help with homework, a hot meal, and fun activities with friends.

In essence, it gives them a safe place to thrive.

The program will take place in 10 community centers in Mobile from 3:00- 7:30 p.m.

“We’re gonna have nutritious meals, we’re going to provide enrichment, and also provide assistance with homework,” said Shad Collins, Superintendent for MPRD.

For one woman, it’s a family tradition. Sandra Bell enrolled her own children, and now her grandchildren, in the after-school program at the Stotts Recreation Center.

“I am so thankful for it. I am so thankful,” expressed Bell. “They get free tutoring, they come in for enrichment, they enjoy, they have other kids they play with, and then they get a treat so they’re not starving.”

Collins says it’s more than just a program... it’s a path to the future.

“You’re making an investment in the kid’s physical, social, and emotional well-being. When you do that, you cut down on the crime,” added Collins.

Feeding the Gulf Coast is a partner, providing kids tasty- and healthy- meals.

“They need somebody to hang out with, they need tutoring, but they also need access to healthy, well-balanced meals in the evenings,” said Rebekah Dawson, Director of Child Nutrition Programs for Feeding the Gulf Coast.

“I think the best part of the program is guaranteeing that those children are going to have a hot supper every evening,” added Dawson.

MPRD is still looking for people to help out, especially from different backgrounds. They say they hope children will learn a variety of intellectual and athletic skills from different instructors.

“Anybody that has anything they want to give- professionals, we’re looking for students, college students who want to assist, so anybody that wants to give back,” stated Collins.

“If kids can come in and have a safe place and a good environment- this is it,” said Bell. To register your child, visit this link here.

