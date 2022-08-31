Advertise With Us
Mobile PD: Man dies in I-65 crash

By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 42-year-old man died Tuesday evening in a crash on Interstate 65 in Mobile, according to the police department.

The MPD said that at about 6:10 p.m. officers responded to I-65 Southbound between Airport and Dauphin Street in reference to a traffic fatality. The preliminary investigation revealed two separate accidents occurred.

In the initial accident, one driver was traveling northbound on I-65 when he collided with another vehicle. Police said that driver then exited his vehicle and crossed the concrete barrier to southbound I-65 on foot.

The second accident occurred when that driver was struck after entering in front of the oncoming traffic, police said.

The man was struck and killed by a vehicle traveling southbound on I-65. The driver of the vehicle that struck the victim showed no signs of impairment at the scene, police said.

The victim’s name will be released pending notification of the next of kin.

This is an ongoing investigation.

---

