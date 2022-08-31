MPD investigates stabbing on Webb Avenue

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating a stabbing Monday night off dauphin Island Parkway.

Just after 7 p.m. Monday, officers responded to Webb Avenue near McVay Drive. When police got there, they said they found a man who had been stabbed.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made in the case.

---

