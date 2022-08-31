Advertise With Us
MPD put out scam advisory video

By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department has put out a video to help the public avoid falling victim to scammers.

Scammers are taking advantage of the coronavirus pandemic and attempting to con people into giving up their money.

Therefore, MPD put together a 2 ½-minute video to help residents avoid getting taken. Anyone can fall for a scam, according to police. But knowing what to look out for can make citizens be less likely to be taken in by their tactics.

MPD urges victims not to keep quiet.

Anyone who has been the victim of an online scam fraud is asked to contact the Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.ic3.gov and report the incident.

