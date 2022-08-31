Skip to content
Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Weather
Watch Live
News
Hurricane Center
Sports
Our Apps
Studio 10
Homepage
Watch Live
Our Apps
Submit Photos or Videos
News
Mobile County
Baldwin County
Alabama News
National
Investigates
Caught in the Act
Fugitive Files
Politics
Daily Dot Com
Weather
Hurricane Center
Radar
Weather Cams
Traffic
Studio 10
Committed to Our Community
About the House
Legal Matters
In the Kitchen
Beauty and Style
Healthy Living
Dollars and Sense
Pet of the Week
Happening Here
Sports
First & 10
Saints
Alabama
Auburn
South Alabama
About Us
Our Apps
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Programming Schedule
What's on FOX
Advertise with FOX10
Careers
Captioning
Speaker Request Form
News Emails
Surprise Squad
Contact the FOX10 Surprise Squad
Perspectives
Playground Project
Living It Up with Lenise
The Pledge
Committed To Your Faith
Hope for a Home
Local Steals & Deals
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
PowerNation
Investigate TV
Latest Newscasts
Rainbow Package Store - Mahesh Batavia Campaign Co-Chair
By
WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT
|
Updated: 1 hour ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.
Latest News
Goodwill Gulf Coast - Books to the Counties
Goodwill Gulf Coast - Books to the Counties
Project Blueprint
Project Blueprint
Disaster assistance and long term recovery