Regions & Wilmer Hall partners with United Way of Southwest Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Wilmer Hall Children’s Home is a non-profit faith-based organization that serves young people in need in Mobile. Wilmer Hall serves children and young adults through several programs that provide tutoring, on-campus living, and other tools needed to succeed. They discuss what their partnership with United Way of Southwest Alabama has on their organization.

Also, Regions Bank explains why it is important to give and support the United Way. They also discuss how your donations are used.

The United Way says you can also be part of helping those in the community by donating today.

How to give

· Venmo to @uwswa – please include your name and email in the notes.

· Text GiveUnited22 to 91999 and follow the directions you receive in response · Visit www.uwswa.org

· Call 251.433.3624

