The Shed’s Saucery Co. bottling water to send to Jackson, Miss., residents

GAUTIER, Miss. (WALA) - Jackson, Miss., is dealing with flooding issues and clean water is hard to find.

Meanwhile, help is on the way from the Gulf Coast. Staffers at The Shed’s Saucery Company in Gautier are bottling water for affected families. Their goal is 10,000 bottles of water to be sent to flood victims.

Anyone interested in donating water to send to Jackson can drop donations off at The Shed restaurant in Gautier on Highway 57.

