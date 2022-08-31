UCP of Mobile partners with United Way of Southwest Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The United Cerebral Palsy of Mobile’s mission is to promote the independence, productivity and full citizenship of people with disabilities. The UCP of Mobile talks about their children and adult programs.

As part of our United Way of Southwest Alabama kickoff, they talk about how their partnership helps their agency. The United Way says you can also be part of helping those in the community by donating today.

How to give

· Venmo to @uwswa – please include your name and email in the notes.

· Text GiveUnited22 to 91999 and follow the directions you receive in response · Visit www.uwswa.org

· Call 251.433.3624

