Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

United Way Campaign Co-Chair Brent Barkin of Shoe Carnival

By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - United Way Campaign Co-Chair Brent Barkin, who is vice president of business for Shoe Carnival, talks about the mission of the United Way of Southwest Alabama.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Dorothy Dorton with AARP Alabama talks about the United Way
Dorothy Dorton with AARP Alabama talks about the United Way
How United Way is able to do good with your help
How United Way is able to do good with your help
Leslie Schraeder with United Way
Leslie Schraeder with United Way
United Way Campaign Co-Chair Brent Barkin of Shoe Carnival
United Way Campaign Co-Chair Brent Barkin of Shoe Carnival