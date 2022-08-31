Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

United Way helps with disaster assistance and long term recovery

By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith has a report on how the United Way of Southwest Alabama helps with disaster assistance and long term recovery.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

LaDonna Wilson with Westervelt Lumber talks about the United Way
LaDonna Wilson with Westervelt Lumber talks about the United Way
Joni Hendee with the Dumas Wesley Community Center talks about the United Way
Joni Hendee with the Dumas Wesley Community Center talks about the United Way
Virginia Guy of the Drug Education Council talks about the United Way
Virginia Guy of the Drug Education Council talks about the United Way
Candace Taylor of AIDS Alabama South talks about the mission of the United Way of Southwest...
Candace Taylor of AIDS Alabama South talks about the United Way
LaDonna Wilson with Westervelt Lumber talks about the United Way
LaDonna Wilson with Westervelt Lumber talks about the United Way